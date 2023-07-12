Pello Bilbao claims emotional Tour de France stage win after Gino Mader’s death

ISSOIRE – Pello Bilbao claimed a tear-jerking victory as he prevailed in the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, less than a month after his Bahrain-Victorious teammate Gino Mader died following a crash in Switzerland.
Bilbao outsprinted breakaway companions Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Australian Ben O’Connor, who were second and third respectively.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s jersey as Bilbao moved up to fifth overall (4 minutes and 34 seconds adrift) from 11th, giving Spain their first stage win on the Tour since Omar Fraile in 2018.
The Basque rider, who will retire at the end of the season, is donating one euro (S$1.48) to a reforestation charity for every rider who finishes behind him at each stage – following an initiative by Mader before he died after crashing in a descent at the Tour de Suisse on June 16.
“It’s an incredible feeling. The longer you wait for such a moment the sweeter it is when it happens,” said the 33-year-old.
“I had to win for Gino. I wanted to wait for the biggest moment to win for him. When I crossed the line, it was an incredible explosion of feelings.
“It’s such a special Tour for me with the race having starting from home (in Bilbao). Usually I’m quite cold-blooded but today I was very distracted, there was so much at stake,” the Guernica-born rider said.
The stage got off to an explosive start with Tadej Pogacar, closely followed by Vingegaard, on the attack as he kept his rival on his toes while the peloton blew up.
Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates teammate Adam Yates and his twin brother Simon, fifth and sixth overall respectively, were dropped, as well as French pair of David Gaudu (ninth) and Romain Bardet (11th).
They hovered two minutes behind the main bunch but as Gaudu’s Groupama-FDJ pulled and the peloton’s pace eased up, the junction was made before the Col de la Croix Saint Robert (6km at 6.3 per cent).
A seven-man breakaway, featuring Bilbao, eventually took shape and they were joined by a group of seven, including former world champion Julian Alaphilippe, 81km into the stage.
In the Cote de Saint Victor la Riviere, Esteban Chaves went solo but was quickly reined in with the peloton controlling the gap.
In the Cote de la Chapelle Marcousse (6.5km at 5.6 per cent), Krists Neilands attacked as the breakaway group was split into three and the Latvian rider had a 20-second advantage 13km from the finish as temperatures reached 38 deg C in Issoire.
Neilands was, however, caught with 3.2km left and Bilbao (3 hours 52 minutes 34 seconds) was the smartest of a group of six to win the final sprint. REUTERS