Pello Bilbao claims emotional Tour de France stage win after Gino Mader’s death

ISSOIRE – Pello Bilbao claimed a tear-jerking victory as he prevailed in the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, less than a month after his Bahrain-Victorious teammate Gino Mader died following a crash in Switzerland.

Bilbao outsprinted breakaway companions Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Australian Ben O’Connor, who were second and third respectively.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s jersey as Bilbao moved up to fifth overall (4 minutes and 34 seconds adrift) from 11th, giving Spain their first stage win on the Tour since Omar Fraile in 2018.

The Basque rider, who will retire at the end of the season, is donating one euro (S$1.48) to a reforestation charity for every rider who finishes behind him at each stage – following an initiative by Mader before he died after crashing in a descent at the Tour de Suisse on June 16.

“It’s an incredible feeling. The longer you wait for such a moment the sweeter it is when it happens,” said the 33-year-old.

“I had to win for Gino. I wanted to wait for the biggest moment to win for him. When I crossed the line, it was an incredible explosion of feelings.

“It’s such a special Tour for me with the race having starting from home (in Bilbao). Usually I’m quite cold-blooded but today I was very distracted, there was so much at stake,” the Guernica-born rider said.

The stage got off to an explosive start with Tadej Pogacar, closely followed by Vingegaard, on the attack as he kept his rival on his toes while the peloton blew up.

Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates teammate Adam Yates and his twin brother Simon, fifth and sixth overall respectively, were dropped, as well as French pair of David Gaudu (ninth) and Romain Bardet (11th).

They hovered two minutes behind the main bunch but as Gaudu’s Groupama-FDJ pulled and the peloton’s pace eased up, the junction was made before the Col de la Croix Saint Robert (6km at 6.3 per cent).