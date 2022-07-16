Pedersen keeps Danish flag flying

SAINT-ETIENNE • Mads Pedersen won the 13th stage of the Tour de France yesterday, a 193km flat ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Etienne.

The 2019 world champion from Denmark won a three-man sprint from the day's breakaway to beat Britain's Fred Wright and Canadian Hugo Houle, who were second and third, respectively.

He became the third Dane to win a stage this year, following Jonas Vingegaard's Stage 11 win and Magnus Cort Nielsen's victory in Stage 10.

Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

"It's incredible to finally take a (Grand Tour stage) win," Trek-Segafredo rider Pedersen said with his voice cracking with emotion, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

"I definitely missed out on the opportunities in the first week and in the last two weeks of this race there's not a lot of chances for a guy like me.

"So to get the chance today and take the reward, it's really nice. Not just for me but for the whole team. We came here to ride only for stages and now we have one so it's such a relief."

Pedersen is clearly a man for the extremes as he won the 2019 world championship road race in freezing Yorkshire rain.

Yesterday, he dealt with a heatwave with the same elan, whipping his rivals Wright and Houle in the home straight.

Wright admitted he did not know how to deal with Pedersen's sprinting prowess at the end. Asked by the BBC what his tactics were, the 22-year-old Briton said: "Surprise him, make him think that... I don't know to be honest. I was just going to try to surprise him."

Meanwhile, Vingegaard still leads by 2min 22sec from the two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, with Geraint Thomas of Wales a further four seconds back in third.

Separately, France's Warren Barguil became the latest rider to pull out of the Tour after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Stage 13, his team Arkea-Samsic confirmed yesterday.

Barguil is the sixth rider to leave the race due to a positive test since the start on July 1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

TOUR DE FRANCE

