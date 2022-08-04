Peaty gets redemption; McKeon makes history

LONDON • Australian swim star Emma McKeon became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday by winning her 19th medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final in Birmingham.

On Sunday, South Africa's Chad le Clos joined shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams in becoming the most bemedalled athletes at the Games.

But McKeon, already the most successful Commonwealth athlete with 13 golds across three editions, surpassed the trio on Tuesday.

Despite her shock bronze in the 100m freestyle final - she had been the favourite as the Tokyo Games gold medallist in the discipline but came third to compatriots, winner Mollie O'Callaghan, and runner-up Shayna Jack - McKeon was her usual laser-focused self as Australia continues to dominate the swimming competition.

On winning the medley relay final in front of silver medallists Canada and hosts England, the five-gold Olympic champion said: "I am proud... I don't really know what to say. The medals are rewarding obviously, it's what we train for.

"But for me, the most rewarding thing this year is being able to keep myself together for the week, to be able to get up behind the blocks. Every time anyone gets behind the blocks, they're taking a risk, you're putting your heart on the line whether you succeed or fail.

"So just being able to get up every day and do that, I'm proud of myself for that."

McKeon is nailed-on to make more history here - the women's 4x100m medley relay took place yesterday after press time with Australia the massive favourites.

Another gold will put her alongside compatriots and retired swim greats Ian Thorpe and Susie O'Neill for the most titles at a single Games at six.

English swim star Adam Peaty also redeemed himself after his shock loss in the 100m breaststroke final on Sunday - his first defeat in the event in eight years.

The three-gold Olympic champion, who suffered a broken foot in May that ruled him out of the World Championships, drew flak after the upset as fans accused him of disrespecting the Games and of "arrogance", when he claimed he was "not bothered" about winning in Birmingham.

After winning the 50m breaststroke in 26.76sec on Tuesday, ahead of Australia's Sam Williamson and Scotland's bronze medallist Ross Murdoch, Peaty said his earlier dismissive comments were made when he "was at the lowest of the low".

"Everyone who knows me, knows I fight. That means so much to me, because of what I have been through the last five years," the Tokyo Games gold medallist in the 100m breaststroke added.