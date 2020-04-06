Peaty adjusts to different strokes

LONDON • Cyclists and rowers can stay in top shape in their personal gyms even during the coronavirus shutdown, but Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty has to make do with no pool.

The Briton, an eight-time world champion, would have been preparing to defend his 100m breaststroke title in Tokyo had Covid-19 not forced a postponement to next year. The contagion has also forced the 25-year-old to change his workout schedule and diet.

"Swimming is one of those things where you can't really train unless you're in the water and unfortunately, we're not going to be in the water for probably another three weeks, minimum," he told BBC Radio. "It's really hard for a non-swimmer to understand the connection you have with the water. They say a day out (of) the water is two days to get back, so it just depends on how long the lockdown lasts.

"(I'm doing) gym in the house, then a lot of running, a lot of cycling, but mainly just staying on top of the core."

His routine is far removed from his usual laps (around 10,000m in distance) on top of gym work, and that means he has had to change his eating habits to stay in shape.

"The best thing we can do is stay on top of our diet, because when you're in isolation, all you want to do is eat," he said. "I'm doing a lot of intermittent fasting until 2pm... just keeps the fat away and that's the biggest battle we have.

On the Games being pushed back, Peaty said: "Hopefully, if we can beat this thing and come together, the Olympics will be a great celebration."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE