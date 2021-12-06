'Patient' Axelsen earns double, hat-trick for An

BALI • Denmark's reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen was glad to have done his homework on his opponent yesterday, as he beat Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-12, 21-8 in the final of the World Tour Finals in Bali.

The Dane, who was recently crowned world No. 1, also won the Indonesia Open title last week, meaning that he has won two of three back-to-back events.

"I managed to apply the best strategy in this match. I know the opponent has extraordinary talent, so I try to be patient with Kunlavut's game," Axelsen, 27, told the local media.

"I'm happy to be able to win the title. I won the match at a fast tempo. In the second game I started to dominate the match and clinch the victory."

South Korea's badminton ace An Se-young captured the women's singles title, completing her winning streak following victories at the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open.

The 19-year-old shuttler stunned India's top player P.V. Sindhu in straight games 21-16, 21-12 in the season-ending tournament on the resort island.

"I'm very happy to successfully score a hat-trick here. This victory is an upgrade for my achievements," An said after the match.

In the men's doubles, home favourites Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo failed to follow their success at the Open after losing to Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi 21-16, 13-21, 21-17.

This is the second loss for the world's top pair - known affectionately by fans as The Minions - against the Japanese duo, who also beat them in the final of the Masters last month.

Japan's women's doubles pair Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida failed to complete their clean sweep of season-ending titles after losing to South Korea's Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong 21-14, 21-14 in a 44-minute match.

The Japanese pair previously bagged both the Indonesia Masters and Open titles. "I am disappointed by this result. We were not able to get out from their pressure although we have tried to stop their domination," Shida said.

The World Tour Finals were held amid criticism from fans who were concerned over the athletes' well-being after back-to-back tournaments.

