Patient Amir back to winning ways after outlasting Ting

Singaporean mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan snapped his three-fight skid last night, when he scored a split-decision win over Malaysian Ev Ting at One Championship's Edge of Greatness event at the Indoor Stadium.

In the lead-up to the lightweight bout, Amir - who had won his first 11 fights before losing the last three - had promised a new, more relaxed version of himself as he sought to end his losing streak.

He delivered just that, patiently picking the 30-year-old Ting off throughout their three-round battle to earn the much-needed victory and the cheers of the local crowd.

The 25-year-old found his range towards the end of the first round, drawing blood from his opponent's nose after connecting with multiple strikes.

He continued the methodical, guarded approach in the second and third rounds, earning the ire of a frustrated Ting.

But it proved enough to sway the judges.

Amir, who ended the fight with barely a scratch, said: "We came into the fight knowing he is dangerous and, in the end, I got more damage on him than he got on me."

In other fights, American wrestler Troy Worthen earned a technical knockout (TKO) win over China's Chen Lei in their catchweight bout, while India's Rahul Raju submitted Pakistani rival Furqan Cheema with a rear naked choke in their lightweight contest.

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Imran via TKO in their strawweight battle, while the American Colbey Northcutt enjoyed a winning start to her One career after beating Putri Padmi of Indonesia via unanimous decision in their flyweight encounter.

Colbey, 26, is the older sister of 23-year-old Sage, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship starlet who signed for One last year.