Patience the key for China’s Yin Ruoning, who seals back-to-back LPGA titles

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China's Yin Ruoning being doused in champagne by her rivals after winning the LPGA Shanghai event on Oct 18.

SHANGHAI – Home hero Yin Ruoning said staying patient was the key to victory as she celebrated back-to-back LPGA Tour titles with a thrilling one-stroke win in Shanghai on Oct 18.

Carding a final-round four-under 68, the Chinese golfer emerged victorious from a showdown with overnight leader Choi Hye-jin (71) in front of an energised crowd at Sheshan Golf Club.

The 24-year-old Yin, winner at the FM Championship in Boston on her previous start on the Tour in August, finished on 11-under 277.

South Korea’s Amy Yang (72) was third on eight-under, with Japan’s Rio Takeda (69) another shot back.

It was Yin’s seventh LPGA title and her second in Shanghai, having won the tournament in 2024.

Asked what was the most important moment in her victory, the world No. 5 said: “This course you have to play really, really patient... and believe yourself that the birdie chances (are) going to come.

“I think I played with patience on the weekend, I’m just proud of myself, even though I missed a lot of putts, but I made a few when I needed it most.”

That included a crucial putt for birdie in the 16th hole on the final day.

While she missed a 10-foot putt on the 15th hole and only managed to save par, she made no mistake with a four-foot birdie putt at the next hole, which allowed her to break out of a deadlock with world No. 10 Choi and take the lead.

The 27-year-old South Korean was left kicking herself, having led after all three previous rounds and seemingly on course for her maiden LPGA crown.

She started the final day with a two-shot advantage over Yin, but successive bogeys at the seventh and eighth holes saw her cushion evaporate, allowing Yin to catch up.

Roared on by the home fans, Yin was on the charge, with four of her five birdies coming in her last nine holes.

She sank a nerveless putt for birdie on the 17th that effectively sealed the deal, celebrating with an understated pump of the fists.

“I mean, I still have emotions, but this time very calm, more calm than FM,” she said, comparing her understated celebration this time with her jubilant win two months ago.

“I think it’s a dream come true to win at home, and I think I’m lucky to win it twice.

“I hope this is just the beginning.”

Her FM win in August seemed to have given her a confidence boost. Earlier in October, Yin had also won two medals at the Asian Games in Japan. She bagged the team gold and an individual silver after pipping Singapore’s Shannon Tan in a play-off. India’s Pranavi Sharath Urs won the gold.

Yin, who was doused in champagne by several of her rivals after sealing success at Sheshan, said she was heartened by the friendship she shares with fellow players.

“You just know because play on the Tour is kind of lonely and then you just know you have friends always. Especially DK (Danielle Kang). She won this tournament twice and I’m able to find her which means more than anything else, too.”

The 33-year-old American, who won the Shanghai event in 2018 and 2019, finished 74th after carding a 10-over 82.

“She gave me a hug at the scoring tent. I was going to say now I have seven (LPGA wins), you only have six, but I’ll just keep it quiet for a little bit,” said Yin. AFP