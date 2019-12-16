Badminton: Patience pays off for Kento Momota as he celebrates record 11th title this year

SHANGHAI • A year ago, Kento Momota had no answer to Shi Yuqi's aggressive play and suffered a shock defeat in a one-sided final of the BWF World Tour Finals.

Yesterday, the world No. 1 lost the opening game to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting but kept his composure, eventually prevailing 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 to capture a record 11th title of the year - surpassing the 10 tournament wins racked up by Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei in 2010.

Momota, who also guided Japan to the Sudirman Cup final, said: "In the decider, I was really tired and hoped to win the match as soon as possible.

"But my opponent was flexible in his style, so I seek to be patient enough for these long rallies. Finally, I won it with my patience."

The eighth-ranked Indonesian took the first game by winning four consecutive points with the score tied at 17-17.

The second game was equally tense but it was the 25-year-old Momota who gained the upper hand, winning four straight points at 15-15 to level the championship match of the season finale.

Ginting, 23, who previously reached four finals this season but lost them all, appeared poised to end that unwanted record when he took a 12-5 lead in the deciding third game.

But the Japanese star, who lost his first final of the year at the Indonesia Masters in January, showed why he is the reigning two-time world champion. Earlier this month, he was also honoured with the BWF Male Player of the Year Award.

He won the next seven points to seize the momentum as his opponent faded. Trailing 17-14, Ginting then needed a medical time-out to treat the blister on his right foot.

MOMOTA'S WINNING 11 German Open, All England Open, Singapore Open, Asian Championships, Japan Open, China Open, World Championships, Korea Open, Denmark Open, Fuzhou China Open, World Tour Finals.

Momota had turned the 1hr 27min match at the Tianhe Stadium in Guangzhou into a marathon and thrived under such conditions.

"It took me some time to come to terms with his speed," he said. "By the third game I knew he would be tired. This is the most difficult of all the tournaments, since all the top players were here, so I'm really happy to win this."

He will be gunning for a first Olympic gold next year in Tokyo. He missed the Rio Games after he was banned in 2016 for illegal gambling.

He said: "I'm also happy that I've won 11 tournaments this year, it's a great memory.

"Now I must look forward and continue to get better."

Ginting said once the contest went to three games, he knew he was at a disadvantage. He added: "I can't do better than what I did today. The blister was painful yesterday. I didn't want to give up the chance of playing the final.

"I had to win in straight games and I tried my best in the second, but I wasn't able to control the shuttle and move him around. I really wanted to win this, but I feel happy that I could finish the year as runner-up here."

In the women's singles final, China's world No. 2 Chen Yufei overcame top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei 12-21, 21-12, 21-17 for her seventh title this season and enhance her credentials as the favourite for next year's Summer Games in Japan.

Chen's win also means she will overtake Tai, becoming China's first female shuttler ranked No. 1 since Li Xuerui in June 2015.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA