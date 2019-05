New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe set the women's 50m freestyle (S9) world record of 27.69 seconds at the Singapore World Para Swimming World Series yesterday.

The 26-year-old, a nine-time Paralympic champion, won the event with 1,041 points.

She held the previous world record of 28.14sec in the S9 classification, which she set in February.

The seven-leg series, which is making a stop in Singapore for the first time this year, concludes today.