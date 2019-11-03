Party time in S'pore for Springbok fans

The final whistle for the Rugby World Cup final had been blown over 30 minutes earlier, but a small crowd refused to budge from their spots at the OCBC Square outside Kallang Wave Mall yesterday.

Eyes fixed on the big screen showing the medal presentation, the green-and-gold clad Springbok supporters cheered and applauded as South Africa captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup after his team's 32-12 win over England.

They were among some 1,600 people who turned up over the weekend to watch the free live screenings of the Rugby World Cup organised by Societe Generale, the tournament's worldwide partner and official bank, in partnership with the Singapore Rugby Union and Singapore Sports Hub.

A hard-hitting contest between the two countries that left players bruised and battered also had fans groaning and cheering, with South Africa supporter Johnathan du Toit rating Makazole Mapimpi's try as his favourite moment of the match.

The 31-year-old, who works in IT, said: "When you watch rugby you want to watch your team score, you don't want penalties all the time because it slows down the game."

Lawyer Yusuf Dockrat, a South African who has lived here for two years, told The Sunday Times: "The best part was seeing a black captain lift the trophy. We're thrilled... given all the problems back home, it at least gives everyone some hope.

"It's good to bring the country together and we feel like we're missing out on a party back home today," added the 31-year-old, who celebrated by tossing his two-year-old son Adam into the air.

His compatriot Gerhard Van Der Watt, who is on a business trip, felt that the Springboks had surprised their opponents with their play.

"I think England were expecting the kicking game, we were doing the running game and that's why we won it," said the 56-year-old.

"Rugby finals are normally close, the score says how well they played."

With England and South Africa the top two in the world rankings, fans from both sides had expected a closer scoreline.

England supporter Richard Hardy, 38, said: "They didn't play their usual free-flowing rugby. South Africa's defence was fantastic."

Fellow England fan Penny Lee, who is on holiday, enjoyed the "fantastic" atmosphere despite her team's loss.

The 52-year-old, who lives in Shropshire, said: "My husband Googled (places to watch the game) before we came out. It's a great venue."