Park's tackle of Asian stereotypes is strong and timely

Park Ji-sung didn't shout or pout, just sat on a chair in front of a microphone and spoke clearly in the Manchester United podcast. If you'd like to stereotype him, he was, sigh, being a polite Asian. Except he was there to run all over racial stereotypes.

The former United star spoke about an old song which the club's fans had been singing about him. He appreciated they meant to praise not offend, but the part about South Koreans eating dog meat was uncomfortable.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 05, 2021, with the headline 'Park's tackle of Asian stereotypes is strong and timely'. Subscribe
