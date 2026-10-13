Parken to review full or partial sale of FC Copenhagen

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Oct 13 - Parken Sport & Entertainment said on Tuesday it would explore a full or partial sale of FC Copenhagen as part of a review of strategic options for its football operations.

FC Copenhagen accounted for about two-fifths of group revenue last year, making any disposal a significant strategic shift for Parken, whose other operations include holiday resorts and commercial property. Its shares rose as much as 14.6% to their highest level in more than a year after the announcement.

• The review also covers FC Copenhagen's women's football business and the group's stake in Sweden's FC Rosengard

• Parken will also consider selling all or part of Parken Ejendomme, its property business comprising the football stadium and adjoining office towers

• A property sale is not a prerequisite for a sale of the football activities, the company said in a statement

• The board said the timing was right to examine alternatives to its current ownership of FC Copenhagen and would discuss the options with selected potential investors

• It also said there was no certainty that either sale would be completed

• Parken shares are on track for a best day in two years REUTERS