Parisians lose enthusiasm ahead of Summer Olympics: Poll

The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Games is seen on the Pulse building, the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee, as a police search is currently underway, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
PARIS - Almost one in two Parisians believe hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics is a 'bad thing', with transport and security their biggest concerns, according to a poll eight months before the event.

Some 44% of Paris region residents expressed a negative opinion while 65% of French residents said having the Olympics in Paris from July 26-Aug. 11 was a 'good thing', the Odoxa poll for Winamax and RTL showed.

Some 1,207 Paris region residents, and 1,005 French residents were polled.

Two years ago, only 22% of Parisians had a negative opinion of the Paris Olympics while more than half of them are now considering leaving the region for the duration of the event.

By contrast, 64% of Parisians are confident that the opening ceremony on the Seine river will be a success. REUTERS

