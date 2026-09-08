Paris Olympic gymnastics triple gold medallist Shinnosuke Oka ready to lead Japan at Asian Games

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Japanese gymnast Shinnosuke Oka in the floor exercise at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in June 2023, when he won the men’s individual all-around title.

TOKYO – Having shot to stardom with three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, Shinnosuke Oka heads into the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as the linchpin of Japan’s men’s artistic gymnastics team.

The 22-year-old won gold in the men’s all-around, horizontal bar and team events in 2024 in France, with Japan clinching the team title in a dramatic turnaround against China.

“I want to prove Japan is the best in the world when it comes to artistic gymnastics,” the Okayama native said of the looming showdown between the rival powerhouses of the sport.

Consistency has been a strength for Oka, who finished behind Daiki Hashimoto at the national championships in April before beating the Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medallist to win a third straight NHK Trophy a month later.

Oka has increased his difficulty level on some of the six apparatuses, while continuing to score highly for execution, to cement himself as Japan’s most reliable source of points in the team event, in which one mistake can be decisive.

The 1.55m all-rounder also stands to benefit from a new rule. Other than for the pommel horse, a 0.1-point bonus will be given for a perfect landing, something Oka has made one of his strong suits since rupturing a right knee ligament in 2022.

Oka has been practising on the Chinese-made apparatuses to be used at the Asian Games, which will be held from Sept 19 to Oct 4, and vows to raise his precision further.

The well-known sauna enthusiast referenced a newer hobby, surfing, as he outlined his approach to the Asiad and beyond.

“I want to ride the wave and make it continue until the world championships (in Rotterdam from Oct 17 to 25),” he said.

In related news, several dozen North Korean athletes arrived at a Beijing airport on Sept 8 en route to the Asian Games in central Japan, with diplomatic sources saying they were the first batch of the delegation.

North Korean sports minister Kim Il Guk was not spotted at the airport together with the athletes, who included gymnasts and members of the women’s football team.

The North Korean representatives wore pins on their white jackets depicting the country’s past leaders. Before the Games officially open, the women’s football team will play Bangladesh on Sept 14 in the group stage in Osaka in western Japan.

Tokyo has in principle banned North Korean citizens from entering Japan as part of sanctions against Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development programmes, but has made exceptions for sports events. The two nations have no diplomatic relations.

According to a source at the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, North Korea’s Asiad delegation is expected to be made up of about 180 athletes and officials. It would be one of the largest delegations North Korea has ever sent to a sporting event in Japan. AFP, KYODO NEWS