Paris 2024 president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay

Olympics - IOC Olympic Village visit - Olympic Village, Saint-Denis, France - December 1, 2023 Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet during the press conference REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
PARIS - Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet is facing a legal investigation over his pay, the organisers of this year's Olympics told Reuters on Tuesday.

The preliminary probe into Estanguet's pay is the second investigation by French financial prosecutors surrounding the Games' organising committee.

In October, authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters as part of a probe into alleged favouritism which also targeted event management firms.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

