Paris 2024 plans 'out of touch, obsolete'

PARIS • Plans for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are "obsolete and outdated" in light of the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and former French sports minister Guy Drut said on Sunday.

The former Olympic champion, who won gold in the 110m hurdles in 1976 and took silver four years before, added in a column for franceinfo that the Games needed to be "reinvented" to put them more in touch with reality.

"The crisis we're going through has a lasting impact on our daily lives, our way of life, our economy, our social pact, our choice of society," wrote Drut.

"It cannot and must not remain without effect on the imperative necessity which is to reinvent ourselves. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are no exception to this new context."

The IOC, after consulting the Tokyo 2020 Games organisers, was forced to delay this year's Games until next year because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

But Drut argued that postponement of dates was just the tip of the iceberg, questioning if the Games model - "both economic and organisational" - can be "deeply rethought".

Calling the project built in the bid phase for Paris 2024 "now obsolete, outdated, out of touch with reality", the 69-year-old added: "If the project is to remain unchanged, we must review its means and refocus on the essential. The first necessity is to make a budgetary reassessment of what Paris 2024 Olympics will cost.

"The Games of yesterday will not be the Games of tomorrow. We have to accept that and together imagine a new model."

He suggested hosting certain events on a single site, citing Tahiti as an example. The French Polynesian island has already been chosen by Games organisers to host the surfing events despite being more than 15,000 km away from Paris. He also proposed limiting the number of additional sports as "it is very expensive to build new equipment for an event that lasts only three, four days".

