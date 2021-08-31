Paralympics: S'pore swimmer Toh Wei Soong qualifies for men's S7 50m freestyle final

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Toh Wei Soong qualified for the men's S7 50m freestyle final after coming in eighth in the heats on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The 22-year-old touched the wall in 29.01 seconds - matching his personal best and national record - to finish fifth in Heat 2 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Ukraine's Andrii Trusov topped the heats with a time of 27.44sec, followed by Egor Efrosinin (28.24) from the Russian Paralympic Committee and Ukrainian Yevhenii Bohodaiko (28.27).

The final will take place on Tuesday evening.

This is Toh's second event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

He competed in the men's S7 400m freestyle on Sunday, finishing seventh in the eight-swimmer final, and will take part in the men's S7 50m butterfly on Friday.