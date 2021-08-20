Paralympics: Singapore powerlifter Aini hopes to lift sport to greater heights

Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli will be the first Singaporean to take part in powerlifting at the Paralympics.
Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli will be the first Singaporean to take part in powerlifting at the Paralympics.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Para powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli has been dreaming of competing at the upcoming Paralympics for months.

But these days, her dream is giving her nightmares as she builds up to the Aug 24-Sept 5 Tokyo Games.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 