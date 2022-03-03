Paralympics: Russian, Belarusian athletes can no longer compete in Beijing Games - IPC

Para athletes from the respective countries will no longer be allowed to participate in the Games which open on March 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
8 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to compete at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday (March 3).

"Following a specially convened meeting, the IPC Governing Board has decided to refuse the athlete entries from the RPC and NPC Belarus for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games," the IPC said in a statement.

"This means that para athletes from these respective countries will no longer be allowed to participate in the Games which open on 4 March 2022."

