Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid

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Paris 2024 Paralympics - Road Cycling - Women's C4-5 Road Race - Victory Ceremony - Clichy-sous-Bois, France - September 6, 2024 Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Maria Abranches

July 9 - Sarah Storey, the 19-time Paralympic champion, announced her retirement from international competition on Thursday, ruling out a bid to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

The 48-year-old, who began her Paralympic journey as a swimmer before switching to cycling, retires with 30 Paralympic medals from nine Games, making her the most successful British Paralympian.

"I am so privileged to have spent 35 years as an international athlete," Storey said in a press release.

"I genuinely pinch myself that my childhood dream of being an athlete for as long as I possibly could has led to nine Paralympic Games and opportunities across so many sporting events."

Storey won five Paralympic gold medals in swimming before adding 14 more golds in cycling.

She said her decision to step away was driven not by physical limitations but by a desire to take on a broader role in advancing para sport.

"Physically, I fully believe that I could be on that start line in Los Angeles, confident of defending my two titles from Paris," she added.

"However, I believe I can now be a more positive influence leveraging new roles and opportunities that allow me to fight for Para sport, and the coverage that it deserves." REUTERS