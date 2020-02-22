Para sports: Syahidah Alim bags gold at the Fazza Para ArcheryWorld Ranking Tournament

SINGAPORE - Para archer Nur Syahidah Alim once again showed why she is world No. 1 as she clinched the women's compound gold medal at the Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Dubai on Friday (Feb 21).

She beat second seed Giulia Pesci from Italy 139-136 in the semi-finals before triumphing over Pesci's compatriot Maria Andrea Virgilio 135-131 in the final.

Her latest triumph comes after a successful 2019 that saw the 34-year-old win her first world title, earning a spot for Singapore at this year's August 25-Sept 6 Paralympics, and rise to the top of the world rankings.

Last October, she also won the Bangkok 2019 Asian Para Archery Championships.

She had hoped to compete at the Asean Para Games (APG), which was scheduled for Jan 18-25, in the Philippines, but the tournament was postponed to March 20-28 after the Philippine Sports Commission said it lacked the funds to hold the event.

The APG was then postponed for a second time due to the coronavirus epidemic, which has claimed one life and infected three in the Philippines.