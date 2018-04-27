Para sports: National boccia athletes treated to Ferrari rides in charity initiative

Seven national boccia athletes were treated to rides in Ferarri sports cars before they played an exhibition game.
National boccia athletes and guests at the Boccia Friend for the World event hosted by Ital Auto, the Ferrari Owners Club Singapore and Boccia Singapore.
Boccia Singapore athlete Neo Kah Whye was among those present for the event.
Ferrari owner Elizabeth Hsu and boccia athlete Juni Syafiqa Binte Jumat pose for photos during the event.
SINGAPORE - A special charity initiative - Boccia Friend for the World - was held on Saturday (April 21), in support of the boccia community in Singapore.

Seven national boccia athletes were treated to rides in Ferarri sports cars before they played an exhibition game. The day ended with a gala dinner, where guests also viewed an exhibition of photographs taken by the boccia athletes.

The initiative is one of the programmes in the Maria Monique Lastwish Foundation, founded by Natalia Tjahja after the death of her daughter in 2006.

The event was hosted by Ital Auto, the official Ferrari distributor in Singapore, the Ferrari Owners Club Singapore and Boccia Singapore.

