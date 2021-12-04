Para-sports: Colin Soon wins two golds in swimming at Asian Youth Para Games

SINGAPORE - Swimmer Colin Soon won his first two gold medals at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 in Bahrain on Saturday (Dec 4).

Colin, who has cone-rod dystrophy, clocked 5min 0.64sec in the S11-13 400m freestyle (men's 12-16 age category) to set a national record at the Khalifa Sports City and claim Singapore's first medal at the competition.

The 16-year-old finished ahead of Iranian duo Ali Hassanzadeh (6:16.23) and A. Farkhondehzad (5:53.92).

Slightly less than an hour later, he was back in the pool again and clinched his second title in the SB11-13 100m breaststroke final. His timing of 1:14.53 was well ahead of Iranians M. Reyhani (1:42.43) and Seyed Mousavi (1:42.76).

In the previous edition in Dubai in 2017, the Mayflower Secondary student claimed two bronze medals in the S11-13 100m backstroke and freestyle events.

These are Singapore's first golds at the Games, which end on Monday. The country sent 13 para youth athletes in athletics, boccia, swimming and table tennis.

An estimated 800 para athletes are competing in nine sports.

In Dubai, Singapore brought home five golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.