Para Games' service centre offers technical and mental aid

TOKYO • Tokyo Paralympics organisers opened a repair centre over the weekend for prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and other equipment in the athletes' village ahead of the Games, which start next Tuesday.

The organisers said about 100 staff will provide repair and maintenance services at the centre as well as in booths at 14 competition venues.

Services will include tyre replacements and welding repairs on wheelchairs.

The service team include three technicians from German artificial limb maker Ottobock, which is operating the repair and maintenance centre in the Paralympic Village.

Heinrich Popow, a German Paralympic gold medallist who is affiliated with Ottobock, said the centre provides Paralympic athletes with technical as well as mental support.

"Friendships develop from the close cooperation between technicians and athletes, which inspire courage during the competitions," said Popow, who won gold medals in the 2012 men's 100m T42 and the 2016 men's long jump T42.

T42 is a classification for athletes who have an above-the-knee amputation or comparable impairment.

The Paralympics will include swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and basketball, with badminton and taekwondo making their debut in Tokyo, which will make history as the first city to stage the Paralympic Games for a second time, having hosted the event in 1964.

Over 4,000 para-athletes will participate in what will be largely a closed-door event with the exception of a small number of schoolchildren.

Their attendance will be at the discretion of local authorities or school administrators.

Singapore will be represented in Tokyo by a 10-strong contingent, consisting of archer Nur Syahidah Alim, shot putter Muhammad Diroy Noordin, cyclist Steve Tee, equestrians Laurentia Tan, Gemma Foo and Maximillian Tan, powerlifter Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli, and swimmers Yip Pin Xiu, Sophie Soon and Toh Wei Soong.

REUTERS