Para games postponed

SINGAPORE • The Asean Para Games (APG) will not be held on Jan 18-25 as scheduled, after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) admitted it does not have enough funds to stage the event.

PSC commissioner Arnold Augustin suggested it could be held in March instead, after revealing the delay in the release of the budget from the General Appropriations Act next year has put organisers in a fix.

In a letter addressed to Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo that was obtained by Filipino broadsheet Daily Tribune, Agustin said: "We cannot help but to have fears in the staging of the 2020 Asean Para Games.

"As such, in pursuit of polished and seamless staging of the 2020 Asean Para Games, it is with heavy heart that we recommend the Games to be postponed and be held at a later date."

Initially, the PSC had committed 100 million pesos (S$2.67 million) for the staging of the Games, but Barredo said the budget could reach 350 million to 500 million pesos.

He added in a statement: "While we have made every effort to prepare the Games in the past 11/2 years, matters well beyond our control are compelling us to reschedule the event."

Singapore Disability Sports Council president Kevin Wong expressed his disappointment at the news, and said the repercussions faced by the Republic include extra costs in terms of flight rescheduling.

The 63-athlete contingent may also be reduced due to work and school commitments in March.

After receiving official notification of the postponement yesterday, Wong told The Straits Times: "Given there should have been proper planning in the long build-up to the APG, this postponement should not be happening.

$2.67m Amount the Philippine Sports Commission committed for the Asean Para Games, but the actual cost to organisers could be 3.5-5 times higher.

"We are not the only country affected and this is very disruptive for every participating nation's preparations. There are also athletes who may have planned to try and qualify for the Paralympics during the original APG dates, and have to miss that window now."

Next year's Tokyo Paralympics is scheduled for Aug 25-Sept 6.

Wong suggested that the Asean Para Sports Federation look into signing contracts with APG hosts in future, as there is no avenue for recourse or compensation without such agreements presently.

"For now, we will work with sponsors in terms of our budget," he said.

The sudden postponement also came as a surprise to para-archer and world No. 1 Nur Syahidah Alim.

But she is optimistic the Singapore contingent will stay focused and deliver in March, adding: "I did not expect such change within short notice. However, I believe that the coaches and relevant bodies will work together to relook the training plans and make the necessary adjustments.

"This change does not deter me from delivering my best at the Games and I am also certain Team Singapore athletes will do the same and remain positive."

Before the APG snafu, there was also a chaotic build-up to the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games, with the Philippine organisers coming under fire for a range of incidents in the early days that included transport delays, accommodation issues and insufficient food for athletes.

The APG was first held in 2001 and is usually organised biennially.

Next year's meet, the 10th edition, will feature 16 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, chess, cycling, CP (cerebral palsy) football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, swimming, 10-pin bowling, table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and para triathlon.

Obstacle course race will also be included as a demonstration sport.

Around 1,500 Asean athletes will be participating in the 400 events that would be held in New Clark City, Subic and Metro Manila.

At the 2017 APG in Malaysia, Singapore returned with 10 gold, 18 silver and 24 bronze medals.