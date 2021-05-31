Para chief fine with Games measures

LONDON • The head of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) says he is satisfied with the precautions being taken to protect athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games, as concerns continue to mount over whether the event can be held safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We would not be organising the Games if we believed they could cause a big spread of the virus," Andrew Parsons said. "I'm confident with the level of protection."

This comes as doubts grow over the slow pace of vaccinations in Japan and its struggle to keep infections under control before the arrival of tens of thousands of people at crowded Olympic venues - all of which apply equally to the Aug 24-Sept 5 Paralympic Games.

The US State Department's recent warning to Americans not to travel to Japan has intensified speculation over a potential cancellation, although in practice it has little impact on the Games since no general travel has been allowed since the pandemic broke out.

Polls in Japan consistently show that a majority of Japanese oppose the Games and business leaders, as well as the influential Asahi Shimbun daily, an official Olympic sponsor, have called for the mega-event to be scrapped as well.

With the country's third state of emergency extended until June 20, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was forced to go on the defensive at a press conference last Friday, acknowledging the public were "very dissatisfied".

He added: "We're listening to the various voices about the Olympics, and will act accordingly to address these concerns."

Mr Suga also confirmed that he was looking at reducing the number of people flying into Tokyo for the July 23-Aug 8 Games but no details were given.

According to media reports, an estimated 79,000 people, including officials, journalists and support staff, will arrive from overseas, about half the number expected before the pandemic's outset, and that figure could be cut even further.

As for the Paralympics, about 4,400 athletes and 19,000 staff and press people are set to arrive.

No spectators from overseas will be allowed for either event and a decision on whether domestic fans will be allowed, reduced or cut to zero will only be made next month.

Despite the challenges, Parsons is working under the assumption that the Games will go ahead.

Asked whether the pandemic situation poses even greater risks for Paralympic athletes, he said that there was no research or studies showing any greater risk that they will contract the pathogen.

"The level of protection that we offer to Paralympic athletes is the same that we are offering able-bodied Olympic athletes," the Brazilian said.

The playbooks, which lay out the protocols for athletes, delegates, volunteers and press, also apply for their competition matches.

What is different is the treatment of a Paralympian in case of an infection, according to Parsons, and depending on their level of disability, different medical procedures may be necessary.

Athletes with disabilities have already surmounted plenty of hurdles to compete in the Paralympics this summer, and the pandemic is in many ways just an extension of that.

"The whole point is to overcome challenges, and the pandemic just becomes one of those," Parsons said of the Paralympians.

"Whenever you ask them about the changes in the world that we're living in, what impact does the pandemic have and whether you want to compete, almost 100 per cent of the time, the answer is 'yes'."

