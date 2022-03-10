Para-athletes change tack as they feel the heat

ZHANGJIAKOU • Cross-country skiers ploughed through slushy snow wearing T-shirts on the fifth day of action at the Beijing Winter Paralympics yesterday, as spring-like weather pushed temperatures well above freezing.

The warm spell caught some athletes off guard on the largely man-made snow at the Zhangjiakou cross-country event where six gold medals were up for grabs.

Competitors in the Olympics last month had battled blizzard conditions and brutal wind chills, with some events postponed. This time it was the opposite problem.

Birgit Skarstein, who is paralysed from the waist down and competes in the women's sitting category, likened the weather to July back home in Norway as temperatures in nearby Zhangjiakou city nudged a balmy 17 deg C.

Up on the slopes temperatures were about 10 degrees cooler, but still well above freezing as the artificial snow began to melt.

"It was really sucky conditions out there, you could feel the skis being drawn into the ground," said the 33-year-old Norwegian, who raced in short sleeves.

"You pull and you feel like you're stuck in glue... It was really slushy. These kinds of conditions draw your energy out of the body."

For Canadian visually impaired skier Brian McKeever, 42, who won his 15th Paralympic gold medal, the conditions proved advantageous.

"Honestly, I think for us it's probably an advantage (because my guide and I) don't have as much pure speed and power as some of the younger guys," he said.

"This is more about finesse."

Fellow Canadian Natalie Wilkie, 21, won the women's standing category - helping her country climb to second spot behind hosts China on the medals table with seven golds and 16 podium finishes, to overtake Ukraine.

French gold medallist Benjamin Daviet, who won the men's standing event, said the conditions also worked in his favour.

"It was really warm weather, but the snow was better for me," the 32-year-old said.

With more unseasonable weather ahead in the coming days in the Chinese capital, organisers will tweak the schedule including bringing Saturday's snowboarding forward a day because of a "high risk of rainfall and snow melting".

Organisers said that, along with strong winds, "the temperature is projected to be higher than that in the same period of previous years".

"We have formulated corresponding emergency plans for these weather challenges," they said, such as increasing the amount of artificial snow on slopes where there is sun and warmer temperatures.

The other golds of the day went to China's Yang Hongqiong and Zheng Peng in the women's and men's sprint sitting events respectively.

Austria's four-time world champion Carina Edlinger triumphed in the women's sprint free vision impaired final to secure her first Winter Paralympic gold.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE