Para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim earns Singapore a berth at 2024 Paralympic Games

SINGAPORE – Para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim secured Singapore’s first slot at the 2024 Paralympic Games after finishing sixth at the 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic on Friday.

Syahidah, who competed in the previous two editions of the Paralympics, missed out on a spot in the women’s compound open semi-finals after losing 139-134 in a closely fought quarter-final against Brazil’s world No. 2 Jane Karla Gogel.

But her sixth-place finish among 46 competitors was enough to earn Singapore a place at the Paris Paralympics.

Syahidah, who made it to the 1/8 elimination round at the Tokyo Games in 2021, said: “I feel proud and honoured to be able to qualify Singapore for the Paralympics 2024.

“It was a challenging competition for me, but I’m glad that I’m able to reach the top eight with the support of my coach, Qing Liang, and the Singapore Sport Institute (SSI) team,” said the world No. 10.

“I will do my best and work even harder for my upcoming games.”

Earlier, the 37-year-old scored 685 in the qualification stage to reach the second round, where she beat Mexico’s Montiel Liliana 136-114. Tension was high in the third round, where she took turns with Britain’s Jessica Stretton to take the lead.

The final score was 134-134, forcing a shoot-off in which Syahidah kept her composure to win and progress to the quarter-finals.

The 2023 world championships are the first and most significant qualifying event for para archery towards the Games, with 78 slots out of the 140 total spots being offered to the top-ranked archers at the competition.

This includes slots for the top 12 in the women’s compound category. More than 200 para-archers from 30 countries battled for Paralympic spots at this competition.

Kelly Fan, Singapore Disability Sports Council executive director, said: “As we approach 2024, this season takes on immense significance for our athletes and teams, who have worked through an extraordinary period to gun for their qualifications barely two years out from the Tokyo Games.

“Many of them have been playing catch-up with events returning to the sports calendars at a fast and furious pace. The Pilsen 2023 World Archery Para Championships, as the primary qualifying event, serves as a litmus test for our para archery team’s preparation.

“We are happy for the team that their hard work has clearly paid off, and it will now be crucial for them to stay focused, dedicated, and continue their rigorous training regimens.”