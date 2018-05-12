Pang quits table tennis team

A year after quitting business school to return to the national table tennis team, Singapore paddler Pang Xue Jie has decided to retire and to set up a blockchain-related company.

The 25-year-old southpaw told The Straits Times he made up his mind before last month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

"When I pulled out from the Singapore Management University last year after one semester, the business opportunity was already there, but there was a gap in the national team and I felt I could still compete and contribute," he said.

"I worked hard and did my best at the SEA Games and Commonwealth Games. I gave myself until the Commonwealth Games to re-evaluate what I wanted to do.

"Now that the business opportunity is available once more, I don't want to miss out on it again.

"If I were to start my own business, I have to be there in person to tend to it and not be flying around for competitions. I believe this is the right time for me to invest my time and energy to it."

He joined the national team at 18 and won the men's team gold at the 2013 SEA Games and doubles gold at the 2011 and 2017 editions.

He also won a team gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, but returned home empty-handed last month, the first time since 2002 that Singapore had failed to win a men's team medal.

Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) president Ellen Lee said: "While it pains us to bid him farewell as he starts a new phase of his career, we sincerely wish him continued success in all his future endeavours."

Pang is world No. 214 and the Republic's third-highest ranked male singles player after Gao Ning (60) and Clarence Chew (159). His departure is the latest for a men's team in transition and thin in terms of depth and experience.

The China-born Zhan Jian and Yang Zi have retired, Li Hu was sacked for disciplinary issues, while Gao will step down after the Asian Games in August.

Pang ruled out another comeback, saying: "My table tennis journey has been amazing and I would like to thank Sport Singapore and STTA for the many opportunities, my family members and fans for their invaluable support," he said.

"I will still be playing table tennis recreationally and taking part in some local tournaments. But, as for returning to the national team again, I think most probably not."