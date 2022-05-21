Panfield looks a cut above

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 Circuit Nine won well on debut down the straight. Now it is the turf but he is still the one to beat.

3 Joyful Champion ran fourth first-up. He could make a bit of improvement for his second start.

7 Young Sparkle gets Joao Moreira. He finished third first-up and appears an improving type.

4 Lucky Banner has claims. Expect he can turn his form around.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Bundle Of Charm looks forward enough to make an impact on debut. He trialled well.

11 Double Show is progressing well. Another forward showing is expected against this bunch.

1 Victory Scholars has been mixing his form but has the class edge.

12 Regent Glory is the dark horse.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

8 Super Sunny Sing looks well-above average. He has caught the eye in his trials. Hard to catch.

4 Noble One turned his form around to finish second last time. Zac Purton aboard is a plus.

1 Fabulous Eight knows what it is all about. He has the class edge.

12 Super Axiom has speed and should run this group along.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

13 Best For You has returned to a competitive mark with a light weight. The inside gate also suits.

7 Sure Joyful is on the steady improve. He can make his case against this group.

2 Righteous Doctrine has tumbled from Class 2 to Class 4. He bears watching under Purton.

3 Amazing Victory has claims.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Classic Posh is a threat off this mark. He was a winner earlier this term.

7 Power Koepp won well last start. He looks suited to this contest.

3 Kasa Papa is stepping out on debut after a stylish trial at Happy Valley. He has Purton at the helm.

13 Young Life Forever is better than his debut suggests.

RACE 6 (2,400M) GROUP 1 STANDARD CHARTERED CHAMPIONS & CHATER CUP

4 Panfield is classy over these distances. His latest effort showed that he has returned to his best form. If he brings what he showed last start or last year, this race is his to lose.

9 Senor Toba is rising very quickly. He has drawn well and should get the run of the race.

3 Tourbillon Diamond will stay all day. He should find the right spot from the inside draw.

1 Russian Emperor is, without a doubt, one of Hong Kong's finest middle-distance performers.

RACE 7 (1,400M )

1 Harmony Win Win is making the favourable dip to Class 4 from Class 3. The one to beat.

8 King Of The Court is better than his record suggests. With a clean passage, he can win.

10 Plikclone knows what it is all about and is a threat off this mark.

3 Eternal Bloom is on the improve. He is the next best.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

8 Storm Legend is close to his first win. His most recent two runs for a third and a fourth suggest this.

9 Oriental Smoke, an improving type, is chasing back-to-back wins.

7 Golden Empire is racing well and is looking for a fourth win this campaign.

6 Private Rocket rarely runs a bad race. He has the experience.

RACE 9 (1,200M) GROUP 3 SHA TIN VASE HANDICAP

5 Super Wealthy is consistent and should find the right spot under Purton. He closed well last start at Group 1 level.

11 Nervous Witness is favoured with no weight on his back.

10 Cordyceps Six is also in with no weight. He is also progressing very well.

2 Lucky Patch is next best. He is returning to his best slowly.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

7 Leading Fortune is consistent. He racked up three wins in succession. He should get the right run from Gate 1.

4 Rise Brethren mixes his form but has claims over this distance.

3 Bourbonaire is taking his time to find his best form but Purton's booking indicates that it is very close.

5 Royal Bomb has continuously run well without winning.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

1 Copartner Elites is closing in on his first win. He has placed in his last three of four starts.

5 Intrepid Winner caught the eye with a fast-finishing effort two starts ago. A major threat.

7 Five G Patch has a bit of class. He looks set to improve further and has the strong booking of Moreira.

12 Super Oasis is chasing a return to winning ways. This grade suits with a low weight.