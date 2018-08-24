Panasonic team all geared up for ST Run

Over the past 100 years, Japanese electronics brand Panasonic has conducted its business around the its central ethos of "A Better Life, A Better World".

That philosophy applies not only to its customers, but also its Singapore-based staff, 134 of whom will take part in The Straits Times Run on Sept 23.

Among them are Alfred Lim and May Ong, who are participating this year for different reasons.

"As an avid runner, I have set a personal milestone of completing a (first) full marathon within five hours by the time I reach 40 next year," said Lim, a senior manager, who will be running in the 18.45km category for the fifth time.

"(This run) serves as part of my training programme in the lead-up to that personal milestone."

On the other hand, Ong, a 38-year-old administrative executive, is making the run a family affair with her son and daughter, 11 and 10 respectively.

She said: "I have been participating actively in the ST Run for the past few years together with my colleagues. This is an event we look forward to every year as we gather together for an early-morning exercise session and fun with the post-run activities.

"This year, we have decided to rope in our family members and I am very excited to bring my two young children to join in the fun."

As the presenting sponsor of the ST Run for the sixth consecutive year, Panasonic will also be giving out about $100,000 worth of goodies to the participants.

"Panasonic's participation in the ST Run this year is especially meaningful for us as we celebrate our 100th anniversary," said Panasonic Singapore's deputy managing director Jiro Nakami.

"We look forward to celebrating this momentous milestone with everyone at the ST Run through an exciting line-up of activities and connecting with the community through sports at the same time."

In addition to the ST Run, Panasonic also aims to plant 100 more trees in Singapore by November, as part of its centenary celebrations here, adding to the 780 it has already planted here since 2001.

Beyond Singapore, Panasonic has kicked off its Off-grid Solutions Project, where it will donate products such as solar generation and storage systems to people living in off-grid areas, as well as to educate them about electricity and the company's products.

Looking ahead, the company aims to create more products, services, technologies and solutions to businesses and consumers, and to continue to contribute to the progress and development of society.