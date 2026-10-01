Pakistan men’s team reach their first-ever Asian Games cricket final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Pakistan's men’s cricket team, led by head coach Mike Hesson, will face either world champions India or Sri Lanka for the Asian Games gold medal on Oct 3.

NAGOYA, Japan – Abdul Samad smashed 22 off five balls in an unbeaten 30 on Oct 1 as Pakistan’s men’s team cruised into their maiden Asian Games cricket final, where arch-rivals India are the potential opponents.

Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by six wickets with nine balls to spare in a semi-final reduced to 13 overs because the outfield was too wet for play at the start time of 9am local time.

They will face either world champions India or Sri Lanka, who clash later, for the gold medal on Oct 3.

Pakistan batsman Saim Ayub, who scored 21, said: “To be honest, we don’t really care about who will win and who will reach the final.

“All we care about is winning the final, no matter who we are playing against.”

Pakistan asked Bangladesh to bat on a heavily cracked pitch that had been covered for almost a week at the Korogi Athletic Park Stadium because of torrential rain.

Under clear blue skies, Pakistan’s bowlers then had Bangladesh reeling at 21-3 and then 45-4 in the sixth over.

Towhid Hridoy led a recovery with 42 off 25 balls with two fours and four sixes as Bangladesh posted 111-7.

Pakistan lost three early wickets as they chased quick runs.

But once Samad and Hasan Nawaz came together at 53-4 in the seventh over, the result never looked in doubt.

The pair posted an unbroken stand of 59 in 32 balls as they raced to their target.

Samad was 30 not out at the end off 15 balls, while Nawaz was on 27 at the end.

The match was effectively decided by Samad’s remarkable 22 runs off five balls in the 10th over, bowled by Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, when Pakistan still needed 36 from 24 balls.

Nawaz prodded a single off to third man off the first ball before Samad launched a towering six over long on and four fours off consecutive deliveries to leave Pakistan needing only 13 from 18 balls.

Bangladesh will play the loser of the other semi-final for the bronze medal, also on Oct 3. AFP