Pakistan Friend will be hard to run down

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 Sunshine Warrior is competitive in this grade. He mixes his form but a step down to this class should spark sharp improvement. Expect a big run with Jerry Chau engaged.

4 Presence is getting close to a first win in Hong Kong. He draws well and is favoured.

6 Storm Legend turned his form around to log a fast-finishing second. He is open to further advancement with Joao Moreira up.

1 Amazing One Plus has the ability but has refused to win several times.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

3 All You Know is not without his chance. He steps out off a dangerously low mark in Class 5, and he has drawn Gate 1. He is the one to beat. 6 Dragon Pride is in career-best form. Still, he must do it again and this field has several capable types. 12 Diamond Star is edging closer and closer to a first win. The light weight and Moreira give him his chance to get on the board. 7 Heroic Champion is not without a hope. He can find the right spot throughout.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 Royal Bomb is capable, but he has mixed his form since his last win. Still, his most recent run over this course and distance caught the eye. Alexis Badel hops on and he looks ready to win again.

5 Super Ten should find the front under Blake Shinn. He will look the winner at some stage.

6 Zone D is after back-to-back wins. He is in red-hot form and is expected to be a factor.

9 Viva Hunter slots in light and pairs favourably with Moreira. The inside gate is a plus.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

2 Pakistan Friend has a bit of class. He races well over these distances and is expected to roll forward from the draw to take up the running in front. He will make his own luck.

1 Nothing Impossible steps down in grade. Expect a sharp turnaround in form with this guy, especially with Zac Purton hopping on to ride.

10 Hyperion Tree is lightly raced but is coming along.

5 Lucky Diamond is doing nothing wrong. He is in solid form and his good fortune can continue.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 Valiant Elegance will roll forward to try and pinch this. He is racing well and has proven himself on both the turf and dirt in the past. Good gate is a plus and Lyle Hewitson knows him well.

2 Gallant Waking set the track alight last start with a rousing debut win. He will be thereabouts.

4 Ice Legend draws well and was a winner two starts ago. He is in form and is expected to be competitive again.

7 Blissful Star is lightly raced but on the improve. Strong booking of Purton warrants respect.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

10 Joyful Genius has been knocking on the door for some time now. He is doing everything right except winning and, once again, he looks like a real chance. Luke Ferraris knows him well.

2 Regency Star is after back-to-back wins. He draws favourably and remains in Class 4 which suits.

4 Super Mission is in form. He needs only to offset the awkward gate to be competitive.

9 Shadow Runner won well two runs ago. He can bounce back.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

11 Chater Pins is nearing a first win. He has gone close at times and with even luck, coupled with no weight, he shapes as the one to beat.

1 Ever Laugh has the class edge, favourable draw and Purton to his advantage. He will take a power of beating.

5 Viva Popcorn is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He draws a touch wide but gets his chance again with Chau booked.

12 Happy Jai Jai rises in grade following two very, very good wins. He is a light-weight chance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

10 Nothing New has done well since switching yards to trainer Douglas Whyte. Badel hops back on and he gets his chance.

8 Nicconi County steps out on debut. He has run some good trials and does appear ready to perform first up for Caspar Fownes.

3 Atullibigeal steps out for his second start in Hong Kong. He looks like he has ability and is worth consideration.

11 Forte is racing well and gets his chance again. Do not discount.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

11 Happy Daily has a stack of ability and he looks well placed under these conditions. The wide gate is a slight concern but, even then, his ascent up the handicap looks far from over.

12 Lucky Sweynesse scored with plenty in hand on debut. He gets in light and looks a chance to upstage better and more experienced rivals.

2 Toronado Phantom is nothing short of consistent. He is a danger to the favourites.

9 Prance Dragon is in winning form. Do not discount.