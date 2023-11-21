Pakistan appoint Gul, Ajmal as bowling coaches

FILE PHOTO: Britain Cricket - Pakistan Nets - SSE SWALEC, Cardiff, Wales - 3/9/16
Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan and Umar Gul (right) Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic/File Photo REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal bowls during a practice session ahead of their final ODI (One Day International) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
26 sec ago

Pakistan continued the overhaul of their backroom staff after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup by appointing former international players Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement Gul would take over as fast bowling coach while Ajmal would be in charge of the spinners, with the duo's first assignment the test series against Australia starting next month.

Gul - who retired in 2020 after playing 237 international matches and claiming 427 wickets - has been involved in several mentoring stints since, including one as the bowling coach of Afghanistan in 2022.

Ajmal also has vast playing experience having represented Pakistan in 212 games and taking 447 wickets. He has also coached in the Pakistan Super League.

South African Morne Morkel resigned as Pakistan's bowling coach days after they finished fifth in the World Cup standings with eight points having won four matches and lost five.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz was named Pakistan's chief selector last week after Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down and Mohammad Hafeez took over as Team Director in place of Mickey Arthur.

Babar Azam resigned as captain and fellow batter Shan Masood will replace him. Pace bowler Shaheen Afridi will lead the T20 side. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top