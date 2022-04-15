Paisley Park should bounce back third-up

RACE 1 (1,100M)

There is no strong form to recommend any of the raced horses. Watch the newcomers, especially (4) BLUE WATERS. (1) ACT OF MERCY, (7) TRENTINO and (8) UP THE IRISH should finish close to one another. (2) ASHANTI SWORD could get into the action.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) CLIMATE CONTROL showed inexperience on debut. He will come on lengths. The one to beat. (3) EYE OF THE PROPHET is the only serious challenger. (5) GOOD COUNCIL will improve on debut and should get the better of stablemate (7) PRIME EXAMPLE with experience gained. Watch first-timer (4) GOLDEN PROSPECT.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) TWICE A MIRACLE is running well and should give another honest performance. (4) PRETTY IN PEARLS has been in the money in all five starts. She could have her consistency rewarded. (1) QUEST FROM AFAR has been costly to follow but could get off the mark being fresh. (2) HIGH FLYBY has not been far off and is one for the quartet.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) JAIPUR JEWEL will be ideally suited to this course and distance. He should go close. (3) MCEBISI has been threatening and should run another genuine race. (2) BLONDE ACT has not been far off and has a serious tierce chance. (8) PORFIRIO is having only his third run. He should see out the extra distance.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(4) PAISLEY PARK, a consistent sort with three wins followed by two thirds, is having his third run after a lengthy lay-off. He could get away going for home. (5) IMPERIAL MASTER should challenge with the 1.5kg off his back. (1) GOLDEN PHEASANT last won with S'manga Khumalo aboard. The jockey is up again. (3) GREEN HAZE is running well but would prefer a fast pace. (2) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS and the moody (6) NARTJIE could pull it off.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(8) QUIET REBELLION, a one-time-winner, is making her sixth appearance and stands a chance. (9) ARYAAM never got into it last time. Expect improvement. The duo get 12kg from proven stayer (1) SMOKING HOT. That could swing things in their favour. (6) SHE'S A CRACKER could battle to turn it around with Aryaam on their January meeting. (2) OPERA GLASS and (4) UN DEUX TROIS could have a say.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) PRINCESS CALLA is making her debut in new surroundings. If she brings her Cape form, she should make a bold bid. Cape visitor (2) ZARINA has had a prep run on the Highveld. She should not be far off on collateral form. The local contenders, (11) UNDER YOUR SPELL, (4) SPARKLING WATER and (12) SPRINKLES, are no pushovers. They will give a good account of themselves.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Stable companions (5) ICY NIGHT (needed last run and well drawn), (1) JP TWO THOUSAND (in form and on a hat-trick bid), and (8) SACRED VALLEY (Warren Kennedy rides) are capable in a tricky event. (2) TIGER IN THE SUN is back around the turn and could get into the reckoning. (7) QUATTRO PASSI, (10) FOLLOW MY PATH and (3) WRITTEN IN STONE are drawn wide out but could finish off strongly. (4) INVISIBLE has pole draw and could win.