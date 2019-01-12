Pair cycling to a para-cycling bronze

Singaporean para-cyclist Tee Wee Leong and his pilot Ang Kee Meng on the way to clinching Singapore's first medal at the 8th Para Asian Track Championships in Jakarta yesterday. The tandem cyclists clocked 4min 50.016sec in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit bronze-medal race, beating Malaysians Khairul Hazwan Wahab and pilot Faizal Mohamed Noh by 7.119sec. Tee, who is visually impaired, said: "We have fine-tuned our training programme and it is gratifying to see that the hard work has paid off." Japan's Kazuhei Kimura and pilot Takuto Kurabayashi won the gold, ahead of Malaysia's Aiman Asyraff Ahmad Bajuri and pilot Nur Rizuan Zainal.