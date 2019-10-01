Pain no bother for weightlifter Cheah

A dislocated finger could not stop national weightlifter John Cheah from setting three national records at the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Pattaya last week. The 27-year-old set new national marks in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total for the 96kg weight class. Cheah had dislocated the last finger on his right hand while warming up for the clean and jerk, but persevered to set a new mark of 162kg. He finished 36th out of 39 athletes in his weight class with a total of 295kg.