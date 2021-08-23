Pacquiao coy on plans after comeback loss

LAS VEGAS • Cuban Yordenis Ugas pulled off a stunning victory over Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, with a unanimous decision to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112, 116-112 in favour of the underdog, who controlled the second half of the contest with his jab as his opponent struggled to land his punches on his return to the ring after two years.

Pacquiao, the only man in boxing history to hold world titles in eight different divisions and one of the greatest boxers of all time, later said he had yet to decide if he will call time on his 26-year professional career.

"I don't know, let's just see," said the 42-year-old, whose record dropped to 62-8-2. "Let me relax first and make a decision.

"I'm sorry I lost tonight, I did my best, but my legs were very tight and that is why I couldn't move as well as I wanted."

Pacquiao was initially slated to fight undefeated World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, but the American withdrew injured.

The clear favourite of the 17,438 fans at the T-Mobile Arena, the southpaw Filipino came out aggressively in the early rounds with his trademark speed and combinations.

But Ugas' long reach enabled him to keep the former champion at arm's length and his jab proved to be an effective, if not fight-winning weapon.

The crowd was reduced to a nervous silence as the fight headed into the final rounds with no sign of the knockout that Pacquiao needed to come out a winner.

Ultimately, his ageing legs had nothing more to give and Ugas, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, earned the decision victory to improve his record to 27-4.

"Now the plan is to unify the title," Ugas, 35, said in Spanish. "Everyone said he was the champion, now they know who the real champion is."

Pacquiao will now return to his duties as a senator and revealed he would announce next month if he will run for the presidency of the Philippines next year.

Despite his defeat, incumbent Rodrigo Duterte's administration sent him a message of support.

"The boxing icon's loss in Las Vegas would not diminish the honours he bestowed to our country and the joy he gave to our people," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

