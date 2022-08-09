Pacific Star is one for the future

Debutant Pacific Star stamped himself as another quality horse in the making for the Michael Clements yard, following his fluent victory on Sunday.

A little pocketed in the running turning for home, the Boulder City three-year-old was champing at the bit.

On his outside, Jake Bayliss, aboard Rocky, was doing what any other jockey worth his salt would have done: Keep the hot favourite ($9) under lock and key by not budging an inch.

But, once jockey Wong Chin Chuen shouldered his way out into acres of galloping room, the last 300m quickly turned into a one-horse affair.

Runner-up in his only start on Feb 2 in Sandown, Australia, where he was known as Maroubra, Pacific Star was the one who left his 10 rivals fighting for that minor spot in the $20,000 Open Maiden race over 1,200m on turf.

A gap of 33/4 lengths away, Rocky just nosed Kinabalu Prince (Hakim Kamaruddin) out for second.

Watery (Iskandar Rosman) was third, another neck away.

The winning time was 1min 10.64sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

"We saw ability at his first start in Australia," said Clements.

"As he just turned three, he was well weighted in an Open Maiden race. He likes the turf and a bit of rain. Everything went his way."

The Greenwood Stable may be a relative newcomer among Kranji owners, but Clements said they were no newbies in the racing game.