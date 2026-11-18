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The horse, So You Are, died on Nov 16 after a bout of severe colic and was put in the industrial bin near Sydney while awaiting burial.

SYDNEY – The owner of a Melbourne Cup racehorse whose remains were found in a rubbish bin demanded on Nov 18 “heads should roll” as industry chiefs said even dead animals deserved dignity and respect.

A member of the public on Nov 17 stumbled on the carcass of thoroughbred So You Are, which finished eighth in the prestigious race in November , and posted the harrowing footage online, sparking outrage.

The five-year-old gelding, an eight-time race winner, died on Nov 16 after a bout of severe colic and was put in the industrial bin near Sydney while awaiting burial.

Owner and breeder Stuart Ramsey told Australian media it was a “bloody disgrace”, blasting the veterinary clinic which organised the disposal of the body.

“There should be a full investigation. Heads have got to roll – simple as that,” he said.

“They’ve done the wrong thing and should be gone. This is the worst thing to happen in my lifetime.

“He was more than just a racehorse. He brought our family together.”

Horse vets REC Equine Specialists said So You Are should have been buried promptly and they were “deeply sorry”.

“What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone else who cared for him,” it said in a statement on Nov 17 .

Racing NSW has opened an investigation with chief Graeme Hinton vowing to act decisively to ensure a similar issue never happens again.

“We can’t tolerate this behaviour,” he told The Australian newspaper.

“We, as an industry, have taken enormous steps to have world-leading equine welfare standards throughout a horse’s life.

“We need to continue to provide that dignity and respect after their death as well.”

While “shocking” for a Melbourne Cup runner to be found in a bin, Charles Sturt University equine scientist Cath Henshall noted that a lot of dead horses ended up in landfill.

“Tuesday’s video makes visible something that is usually hidden. Even after the best veterinary care, dead horses end up in local tips,” she said.

“Landfill burial may appear more respectful than a skip bin, but its purpose is sanitary and to protect wildlife: It is still burial in a rubbish dump.” AFP