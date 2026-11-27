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BRISBANE, Australia, Nov 27 - England all-rounder Jamie Overton claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket as the tourists secured a seven-wicket victory over Australia under the DLS method at the Gabba on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl, England quickly put Australia on the back foot as spinner Liam Dawson (3-16) struck twice early, while Overton took catches at mid-on to remove captain Mitchell Marsh for 11 and Sam Harper for 26, helping keep the hosts in check during the powerplay.

Overton then took centre stage with the ball, deceiving opener Jake Fraser-McGurk (22) with extra bounce in the seventh over before claiming a wicket in each of his next two overs.

The all-rounder completed his five-for by dismissing Nikhil Chaudhary for 19 and Ben Dwarshuis for a duck within five deliveries, finishing with figures of 5-12 and leaving Australia reeling at 92-7.

Mitchell Owen's 17 offered brief resistance, but his attempt to drag Australia to a competitive total ended with a run out in the 17th over. Sam Curran then bowled Billy Stanlake four balls later as the hosts were dismissed for 108 in 16.5 overs.

Rain delays reduced the chase, with England set a revised target after three overs were lost.

Australia paceman Riley Meredith (3-30) made early inroads by removing openers Phil Salt (5) and Aneurin Donald (32) along with captain Harry Brook (9), but wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox struck a rapid 33 off 14 balls to keep England firmly on course. Tom Banton contributed 10.

A further interruption brought another adjustment to the target, but England remained in control and comfortably sealed victory with 43 deliveries to spare.

England have now won consecutive matches after Australia claimed a dramatic three-wicket victory in the series opener. REUTERS