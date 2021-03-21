Overseas fans to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics

TOKYO • International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan during this summer's delayed Olympic Games amid public concerns over the coronavirus, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced yesterday.

Olympic and Paralympic tickets - around 600,000 and 300,000 respectively - purchased by overseas fans will be refunded, according to a statement following a five-party meeting that included International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

"It's very unfortunate," Ms Koike said, adding that the conclusion was unavoidable given that the priority for holding a successful Games would be the health of the athletes and the Japanese public.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said costs for hotel cancellations would not be covered. Organisers may also consider cutting the number of staff who will participate in the Games.

Ms Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organising committee, added: "We could wait until the very last moment to decide, except for the spectators.

"They have to secure accommodation and flights. We have to decide early otherwise we will cause a lot of inconvenience for them. I know this is a very tough issue.

"The Tokyo Olympics will be a completely different event from the Games in the past, but the essence - athletes giving their all and moving people's hearts with their performance - will still be the same."

The Olympic Games, postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are now scheduled for July 23 to Aug 8, and the Paralympics from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

Earlier yesterday, Kyodo news service also reported that the organising committee is leaning towards barring foreign volunteers from helping at the Games.

Media polls show that a majority of the Japanese public are wary about letting in international spectators to watch the Games as the country grapples with the tail-end of a third wave of the pandemic.

While the decision has been largely expected since media reports raised the possibility earlier this month, the lack of foreign spectators is set to lead to losses of millions of dollars due to cancelled ticket sales, although Mr Muto said it would not be announced how much the refunds would cost.

ESSENCE REMAINS The Tokyo Olympics will be a completely different event from the Games in the past, but the essence - athletes giving their all and moving people's hearts with their performance - will still be the same. MS SEIKO HASHIMOTO, president of the organising committee, on the move to bar foreign spectators.

The Olympic committee in December estimated overall ticket sales of about 90 billion yen (S$1.1 billion), or about 12 per cent of total expected revenue from the Games.

About 900,000 of the 10 million tickets that were initially expected to be sold went to overseas fans, according to the Nikkei newspaper.

The decision will also exacerbate a dearth of tourism expenditure. Japan has grown increasingly reliant on foreign tourists, particularly from Asia, to bolster its weak domestic economy.

The IOC, however, will not be hit as badly from the lack of spectators - it earns at least 73 per cent of its income, about US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) in a four-year Olympic cycle, from selling broadcast rights.

It is also still unclear how many local fans might be permitted to enter stadiums.

The Sankei newspaper has reported that organisers were considering setting a ceiling of up to 50 per cent capacity. That would limit the National Stadium, set to host the opening ceremony on July 23, to a crowd of 34,000.

Mr Muto said organisers will decide next month on caps for domestic spectators in venues.

Japan also plans to go ahead with a nationwide Olympic torch relay from Thursday, with fans barred from the starting ceremony and virus countermeasures in place.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG