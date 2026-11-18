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Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How (sixth from right) was the guest of honour at a concert to raise funds for former national footballer S. Rajagopal (with hat) on Nov 17.

More than $80,000 was raised as Singapore’s football fraternity came together to support former Lions winger S. Rajagopal, 77, on Nov 17.

The funds were raised at a mini concert titled Thanks for the Memories, which was held at Serangoon Gardens Country Club and featured Singapore rock band Jerry & The NeuFaces.

Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How was the guest of honour, with several former national footballers such as Quah Kim Song, Lim Teng Sai and Seak Poh Leong showing their support for an ex-teammate.

Rajagopal, who was diagnosed with dementia in July 2025, is currently based in the Philippines and has had financial difficulties.

Nicknamed “The Camel” for his remarkable stamina and galloping runs down the flanks, Rajagopal was part of Singapore’s 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning team. He was also renowned for his trademark banana kicks from corners and set pieces, which regularly left defenders and goalkeepers scrambling.

In a message that was shown on the screen during the concert, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said: “Rajagopal was one of a kind. Like so many Singaporeans, my heart would race a little faster each time he surged down the left flank, or curled the ball around defenders with his famous ‘banana kick’.

“He will never be forgotten for his part in the golden generation of Singapore footballers of the 1970s who lifted all our spirits. Thank you, Rajagopal.”