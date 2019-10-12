Over 800 'step out' for stroke in Singapore National Stroke Association's community walk

SINGAPORE - Some ran, some walked, some cycled and some covered the distance in a wheelchair as over 800 people gathered to "step out" for stroke on Saturday (Oct 12).

The event, the fourth edition of the Singapore National Stroke Association's (SNSA) community awareness walk, saw the participants either travel round the track at Catholic High School or walk from the school to Bishan Park and back.

They included nearly 100 stroke survivors and their caregivers.

Mayor of Central Singapore CDC Denise Phua was the guest of honour and over 200 residents from Central CDC joined the walk.

This event helped to raise over $60,000 for SNSA, which has been supporting the stroke community for over 22 years.

The walk also saw the launch of Fast Heroes 995 programme. This stroke education programme, which aims to teach children between the ages of four and eight how to spot the symptoms of stroke, is a collaboration between the Angels Initiative of Boehinger Ingelheim, SNSA and the World Stroke Organisation.