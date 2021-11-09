Over 80% of StanChart marathon spots taken up

All 2,000 of the in-person slots for the 10km category and most of the 1,000 spots for the 5km race at next month's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) have been taken up as of last night, the organisers said.

Besides these two events, the other in-person category is the team-of-four Toyota Ekiden which will feature up to 250 teams.

In all, over 80 per cent of the 4,000 in-person slots have been filled since registration began last Wednesday.

The SCSM, which typically attracts close to 50,000 runners annually, adopted a virtual format last year due to the pandemic but will feature in-person races again this year, after the organisers announced a hybrid format.

The in-person grand finale will be held on Dec 4 and 5 at The Float @ Marina Bay.

Event organisers Ironman Group said: "We listened to various feedback from runners, the community and our partners, and overall there was much excitement about the prospect of the SCSM returning as in-person this year.

"Besides being the leading run in the region, an in-person event would signify a massive step toward living endemically."

Organisers also reiterated the importance of safe and responsible participation in public spaces.

Safe management measures include compulsory check-ins via SafeEntry through the TraceTogether App and mandatory self-administered antigen rapid tests (ART) for fully-vaccinated participants. For those who are not fully-vaccinated, a negative pre-event test (PET) result valid until the end of the event, is required.

Before their respective events, all participants will be required to present their fully-vaccinated status or a negative PET result on their TraceTogether app for entry to the event holding area.

The 4,000 participants at this year's SCSM will be spread out over four sessions of 1,000 runners each on Dec 4 and 5.

Those opting for the VR options can choose from more race categories: the 5km, 10km, half marathon, full 42.195km marathon, kids 1.5km or 3km.

The SCSM is the country's largest mass participation sports event. In 2019, the last time it was held in the pre-Covid-19 physical format, it saw over 50,000 participants and 70,000 spectators lined the streets to cheer them on.

Last year's edition, which attracted 12,000 entrants, incorporated a virtual race and augmented reality. The latter allowed participants to run on a treadmill to complete their races and create avatars to compete with fellow runners in real time.