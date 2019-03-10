Outstanding five receive award from President

President Halimah Yacob sharing a light-hearted moment with national athletes (from left) Sneha Sivakumar (squash), G.K. Diviya (cricket), Shanti Pereira (athletics), T. Piriyah (athletics) and Samantha Ashwini Singham (cricket) at the Lisha Women's Wing's 7th International Women's Day Celebration last night. The five national athletes received the Herculean Doyenne Young and Outstanding Award from Madam Halimah as part of the night's festivities at the Novotel Singapore on Stevens. The Women's Wing of Lisha (Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association) also presented $5,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.