Outsiders to watch

XANDER SCHAUFFELE, 25, USA

World ranking: 11

Best Major result: T2 (British Open 2018, Masters 2019)

Previous British Open best: T2 (2018)

The American has produced the best performances of his career so far in the Major tournaments, proving more consistent in golf's biggest events than some of his more heralded counterparts.

He announced himself at the top of the game with a top-five finish at the 2017 US Open, and finished in a tie for second at last year's British Open behind Francesco Molinari, before matching that performance at the Masters in April.

GARY WOODLAND, 35, USA

World ranking: 12

Best Major result: Champion (US Open 2019)

Previous British Open best: T12 (2016)

The big-hitting American finished in the top 10 of a Major for the first time only last year at the PGA Championship, but produced a magnificent display to hold off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and win the US Open at Pebble Beach last month.

Ranked at a career-high 12th, Woodland has played only once since, missing the cut in Detroit, but has said winning his first Major has given him confidence heading into the Open.

ADAM SCOTT, 39, AUS

World ranking: 16

Best Major result: Champion (Masters 2013)

Previous British Open best: Runner-up (2012)

The former world No. 1 suffered a steady decline in form after anchored putters were banned in 2016. But Scott has rediscovered some form in recent months, with a third-placed finish at last year's PGA Championship the catalyst.

The 2013 Masters champion has finished second twice this season. He could give himself a chance of banishing the memories of his Open collapse in 2012, when he bogeyed each of the last four holes to lose by a single stroke to Ernie Els.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE