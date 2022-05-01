Outgoing Coates says he's lived his Olympic dream

SYDNEY • Australian sport ushered in a new era yesterday when powerbroker John Coates stood down as president of the country's Olympic Committee (AOC) after 32 years at the helm.

The 71-year-old rose to prominence when he helped Sydney win the 2000 Games bid and is credited with shaping the Olympic movement globally in the decades since.

He told the Australian Olympic Committee's annual meeting in Sydney that those Games were among his career highlights, along with creating financial security for the AOC.

"In my 32 years as president, we've followed what has become known as the Bach mantra: 'Change or be changed'," he said.

An emotional Coates added that the Olympic committee's role was to help Australians, like himself, chase their dreams.

"Today, with a full heart, I thank you for giving me the chance to live mine."

Ian Chesterman, chef de mission for Australia's Tokyo 2020 Games team, was elected as his successor.

A congenital hip dislocation meant Coates was unlikely to become an elite sportsman - although he was a capable schoolboy rowing cox - but his love of sport saw him excel as an administrator.

He twice masterminded successful Olympic bids - Sydney 2000 and Brisbane 2032 - as well as being appointed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) point man for last year's Tokyo Games, and was known to be as competitive as the athletes he represented.

While Coates has not always had harmonious relationships with sports bodies and politicians - last year, he was lambasted as a "mansplaining dinosaur" on social media for demanding Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games - he remains widely respected for what he achieved for Australia.

"He has made an enormous contribution to Australian sport over decades," said John Wylie, who as chairman of the Australian Sports Commission clashed publicly with Coates in 2017.

IOC president Thomas Bach, who flew to Sydney for Coates' farewell celebration, praised his long-time colleague for his contribution to sport.

"You are a champion, mate," the German said.

