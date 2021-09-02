Outcry as Malaysian's DQ for being 3min late upheld

TOKYO • The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) yesterday defended a decision to disqualify (DQ) a Malaysian shot putter for turning up late, leading to him being stripped of a gold medal.

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli was allowed to compete in the Paralympic F20 final on Tuesday despite being three minutes late, and went on to win gold while breaking his own world record of 17.29m thrice, with 17.94m his best effort.

But he was later disqualified, along with two other athletes from Australia and Ecuador, by officials who determined they had no good reason for their late arrival at the call room. The gold went instead to Ukraine's Maksym Koval (17.34m).

IPC spokesman Craig Spence said a referee determined there was "no justifiable reason" for Ziyad turning up late, and an appeal was subsequently rejected.

Despite this, Spence said Koval was now "getting a lot of abuse from Malaysians". He added: "People say the Ukrainian stole the gold. The Ukrainian had nothing to do with it."

He said the latecomers had argued that they had not heard the announcement to gather or that it was in a language they did not understand - but he noted the other athletes in the F20 category for athletes with intellectual disabilities had managed to get there on time.

Critics on social media showed no sign of accepting the disqualification of Ziyad, who won gold at Rio 2016, with Malaysia's Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin condemning the "shameful decision".

Malaysia's king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah also urged the relevant authorities to "study the reasons for the disqualification, so that it will not be repeated in the future", said a palace statement.

Ziyad posted a short message on Instagram apologising and thanking Malaysians for their support.

Separately, Germany's "Blade Jumper" Markus Rehm claimed his fourth Paralympic gold after leaping to 8.18m in the T64 long jump.

He was aiming to break his world record of 8.62m, as France's Dimitri Pavade claimed the silver (7.39m) while American Trenten Merrill (7.08m) took the bronze.

"This medal took a lot of effort," he said. "My motivation is the distance... I try to jump further and further, and challenge my own world record."

Tunisian Raoua Tlili took her second gold of the Games with a world-record discus throw of 37.91m in the F41 final.

Tokyo's first gold in boccia, a sport similar to boules that is designed for athletes with neurological impairments that impact motor function, went to Adam Peska of the Czech Republic.

