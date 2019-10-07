'Outboxed' Golovkin regains IBF title

NEW YORK • Gennady Golovkin was out to make a statement in his first world title fight in more than a year and that was exactly what happened on Saturday night in New York City, though it was not quite what the former unified middleweight champion had in mind.

In surviving a bruising challenge from Sergiy Derevyanchenko, he absorbed more punishment than ever before regaining the International Boxing Federation (IBF) middleweight belt by a unanimous decision, a verdict that left many in the crowd dissatisfied.

Ringside judges Eric Marlinski and Kevin Morgan scored it 115-112, while Frank Lombardi had it 114-113 as his Ukrainian opponent made Golovkin look all of his 37 years.

After dropping the 33-year-old Derevyanchenko in the first round, the Kazakh appeared on his way to yet another win inside the distance when the underdog suffered a bad cut on his right eye in the second.

But, as the fight stretched into the middle rounds, Golovkin was outboxed for long stretches, and some body shots visibly hurt him.

After securing the decision victory, Golovkin, who landed 242 of 720 punches (34 per cent), while Derevyanchenko connected with 230 of 738 (31 per cent), admitted it "was a bad day for me but a huge experience (learnt)".

He added: "After the first round, I didn't think this was an easy fight. I told myself this is a tough fight."

Golovkin (40-1-1) also conceded he would "need more" and improve if there is to be a trilogy of fights between himself and middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

Their first bout in September 2017 ended in a contentious draw, and, while the Mexican handed him his first defeat by majority decision in the rematch a year later, it was dogged by controversy after Canelo tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in the lead-up.

"Right now I know exactly what I need," Golovkin said.

"Everything is ready. Just call and, if he says yes, let's do it."

Canelo will return to the ring on Nov 2 against Russian World Boxing Organisation light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev in a Las Vegas fight that will see him move up two weight divisions.

